When you hear that rain is in the forecast, you might dread this news. But rain can be a good thing.

RELATED: When the streets flooded, this guy decided to make a day of it

We’ve all heard the old saying: April showers bring May flowers. Yes, we all know rain is needed to give plants and animals life, but there is a lot more you can do with the water Mother Nature provides.

Here are the top five things you can do with rainwater.