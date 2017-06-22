5-year-old genius explains the microscopic organisms that keep us alive | Anson’s Answers

Did you know our body is made up of trillions of microscopic cells working together to keep us alive?

Anson, a 5-year-old genius, know all about these tiny organisms that work hard everyday to keep us going.

He explained just a few of the major organelles in the cell, what the important job they have.

Nucleus: The powerhouse of the cell Endoplasmic reticulum: Creates proteins Lysosomes: “Suicide bags” of the cell

Mitochondria: Produces energy for the cell Cell membrane: Protects the cell’s organelles

Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

