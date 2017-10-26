5-year-old whiz kid solves tricky riddle unbelievably fast

Anson Wong, boy genius, can cleverly solve just about any math problem and riddle you throw at him.

Recently, Anson was given a homework question that might have stumped even the brightest among us, but Anson solved the problem like a pro.

RELATED: 5-year-old smart kid scores amazingly high on IQ test

Here’s the math problem he was given:

In a party, guests were seated around a circular table for six. Before the party, the host asked each guest to shake hands once with everyone at the table. How many handshakes were made at each table?





Anson gathered some props to help him visualize the problem. He arranged six tomatoes on a plate to represent the guests sitting at the table. Then he demonstrated how each guest would shake hands once and added each one up.

Here’s what it looked like:

Guest 1 shakes hands with 5 people Guest 2 shakes hands with 4 people Guest 3 shakes hands with 3 people Guest 4 shakes hands with 2 people Guest 5 shakes hands with one person Guest six shakes no hands. So adding all those hand shakes up (5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1) gives you 15 handshakes.

Congratulations if you got the correct answer!

Anson’s Answers features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook!