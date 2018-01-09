The coldest months of the year often leave us stuck inside, where we’re tempted to be lazy.

But what we do during the winter can set the tone for the rest of the year.





RELATED: Alone, but not lonely: Here are 10 things to do by yourself this winter

Here are the six most important dos and don’ts of winter.

Do:

1. Hydrate. It’ll help you avoid dry skin.

2. Vacation. Plan a getaway (to somewhere warm!) to keep your spirits up.

3. Exercise. Summer bodies are made in winter.

Don’t:

1. Binge. Avoid the temptation to eat poorly.

2. Snooze. Staying on a regular sleep schedule will help you be more productive.

3. Drink. Alcohol lowers body temperature.