Menu
Snowy neighborhood Read this Next

10 ways to melt ice
Advertisement

The coldest months of the year often leave us stuck inside, where we’re tempted to be lazy.

But what we do during the winter can set the tone for the rest of the year.


RELATED: Alone, but not lonely: Here are 10 things to do by yourself this winter

Here are the six most important dos and don’ts of winter.

Do:

1. Hydrate. It’ll help you avoid dry skin.

2. Vacation. Plan a getaway (to somewhere warm!) to keep your spirits up.

3. Exercise. Summer bodies are made in winter.

Don’t:

1. Binge. Avoid the temptation to eat poorly.

2. Snooze. Staying on a regular sleep schedule will help you be more productive.

3. Drink. Alcohol lowers body temperature.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken spaghetti special is as quick and easy as it is delicious

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken spaghetti special is as quick and easy as it is delicious

10 ways to melt ice

10 ways to melt ice

10 ways to combat the dry winter air

10 ways to combat the dry winter air

Whatever you do, never say these 6 things at work

Whatever you do, never say these 6 things at work

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement