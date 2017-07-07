90s babies would’ve given anything to appear on these classic game shows

Take a trip down memory lane by reliving some of our favorite 1990s game shows.

RELATED: These 8 things a 90s kid would remember will give you some serious nostalgia

1. Double Dare

In this classic Nickelodeon program, kids answered trivia questions and completed messy physical challenges to win cash and prizes.

“Double Dare” was Nick’s first game show. Marc Summers hosted it from 1986 to 1993.

2. Legends of the Hidden Temple

Go Silver Snakes! This four-round adventure show ran from 1993 to 1995. It centered around an obstacle course protected by mysterious Mayan temple guards.





3. Wild & Crazy Kids

This physical head-to-head game show aired from 1990 to 1992. It featured sports with a twist, playground games, and messy challenges with pies and slime.

4. Figure It Out

“Figure It Out” was a panel-style guessing game where yes/no answers revealed secret talents.

The show’s most iconic identifier was the Secret Slime Action, where contestants would unexpectedly get “slimed.”