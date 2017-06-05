A bag of snacks and a pair of slippers help this mom maintain her sanity while commuting with her kids

I live in a city that’s notorious for its traffic, and I have to drop off my 2- and 3-year-old children at their school in the mornings before I go to work, then pick them up in the evenings.

So today, I’m going to show you my tips for maintaining your sanity while commuting with kids. Yes, it can be done.

Here are the things I absolutely need to survive the daily grind:

My lunch bag (on the front seat) I keep the kids’ snacks and cups in the side pocket



A trash bin with a liner

Driving shoes (or, in my case, slippers) so I can kick off my heels as soon as I get in the car

Toys for the kids

A beach towel under the car seats to protect against spills

Extra everything (clothing, underwear, diapers, blanket, you name it)

First aid kit

Window shades that tell me when the car is getting too hot

And here’s my genius trick for keeping the kids entertained the whole way home: I download a movie on my phone, then hook up my phone to my navigation device and attach it to the sunroof. That way, my kids can watch a movie while they eat their snacks, and I can enjoy my coffee in peace in the front seat.

What are some of the commuting tricks that work for you? I’m always open to new ideas!

