For any fans of HGTV, you know just how badly popcorn — aka acoustic — ceilings went out of style on their popular shows. So when the network gave those with slightly modern tastes a DIY method to get rid of their textured ceilings, some people were surprisingly not fans.





The handy video shows that all enterprising home builders need to do to rid themselves of the prickly pattern is mist their ceilings with warm water, attach a large drywall knife to a portable dry/wet vacuum, scrub and voilà.

Some people cheered the video — Facebook user Mia Pisnell asked why the design was ever a thing, writing, “Who wants to move into a house where you have to constantly fear your balloons popping on the ceiling.”

Many more viewers, however, pushed back at the video for suggesting the process was so simple.

Rafaela Valadares wrote, in part, “I’m in the business and I know for fact it’s not that clean and easy to remove it … The ceilings will have imperfections that you need to fix it, or it will look poorly finished. It’s not just removing, sanding and painting.”

Another user, Berry Ockinher, pointed out the likelihood of asbestos lurking underneath the old construction.

While plenty of people scoffed at the network’s quick-and-easy claims, some rejected the video for implying that their popcorn ceilings were terrible in the first place.

“Just because [popcorn ceiling’s are] not the way to go now, doesn’t mean my home is a POS because of them. I get really tired of everyone acting as if they are the most horrid thing on earth. Good Lord, there are starving people in America,” said a frustrated Gayle Smith.

Who knew popcorn ceilings were so divisive!

