Anson Wong, boy genius, explains how old your ears are based on the sounds you can hear | Anson’s Answers

Did you know you lose the ability to hear certain frequencies as you get older?

“The older you are, the harder it is to hear high frequencies,” said 5-year-old boy genius Anson Wong.

Anson explained that pretty much everyone can hear 8,000 hertz.

“If you can hear 8,000 hertz, then you’re alive and you’re not hearing impaired,” said Anson.

Anson explained that since he’s just a kid, he can hear very high frequencies, unlike his parents.





Here’s a breakdown of when you start to lose your hearing:

8,000 hertz: Pretty much everyone can hear 8,000 hertz, as long as you’re not hearing impaired

Pretty much everyone can hear 8,000 hertz, as long as you’re not hearing impaired 12,000 hertz: People under 50 can hear 12,000 hertz

People under 50 can hear 12,000 hertz 15,000 hertz: People under 40 can hear 15,000 hertz

People under 40 can hear 15,000 hertz 16,000 hertz: People under 30 can hear 16,000 hertz

People under 30 can hear 16,000 hertz 17,000 hertz: People under 24 can hear 17,000 hertz

People under 24 can hear 17,000 hertz 19,000 hertz: People under 20 can hear 19,000 hertz

Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

