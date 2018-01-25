The science behind how a magnetic field works can be a little tricky, but have no fear — Jessica and Anson are back in action to give you a hands-on demonstration on what creates a magnetic field.
To conduct this experiment yourself, you’ll need the following items:
- 2 bottles of baby oil
- 1 Mason jar with a lid (this could get messy)
- 2 strong magnets
- Duct tape
- Iron filings
Directions:
- Pour your packet of iron filings into your Mason jar.
- Fill the jar with your baby oil.
- Make sure you screw the lid on tight.
- Tape each magnet on opposite sides of the Mason jar.
- Watch your magnet field form!
Anson explains what is happening:
“Magnet attracts iron and our magnets are so strong, that they’ll even work though our Mason jar. The little iron pieces spread themselves across the width of the jar, aligning themselves with the magnet’s force field. This is why there is a line of iron that goes across the jar!”
Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!