Are diamonds really a girl’s best friends?

Diamond are said to be a girl’s best friend, but how well do women really know their dazzling BFFs?

Here are a few facts about diamonds that are sure to make you and your jewelry closer than ever.

  1. They are a natural product of the Earth.
  2. They were brought to the Earth by volcanic eruptions.
  3. They are very rare.
  4. They get their name from the Greek word “Adamas,” meaning indestructible.

  5. The first diamonds were discovered in India and Brazil.
  6. They are why children in Botswana get a free education.
  7. The only thing that can scratch a diamond is another diamond.
  8. A diamond is pure because it is made of 100% carbon.
