Are diamonds really a girl’s best friends?

Diamond are said to be a girl’s best friend, but how well do women really know their dazzling BFFs?
Here are a few facts about diamonds that are sure to make you and your jewelry closer than ever.
RELATED: We are constantly learning new things about Planet Earth
- They are a natural product of the Earth.
- They were brought to the Earth by volcanic eruptions.
- They are very rare.
- They get their name from the Greek word “Adamas,” meaning indestructible.
- The first diamonds were discovered in India and Brazil.
- They are why children in Botswana get a free education.
- The only thing that can scratch a diamond is another diamond.
- A diamond is pure because it is made of 100% carbon.