This little trick is all about wording and deception. (It’s also probably the easiest bar trick to pull off!)

All you’ll need is a glass and a lime, or any item lying around the bar, really. Then, challenge a friend to balance the object on top of the glass.

RELATED: Impress your friends using your “inner force” to spin a straw without even touching it

While the punchline may piss off a few people, it’s bound to get a laugh from most of the folks in the bar.