Watch and be amazed as she fills an empty glass with wine without pouring

Wine lovers, we have the perfect bar trick for you.

Bet your fellow vino aficionados that you can fill a wine glass with your favorite beverage — without pouring. This little trick is equal parts magic and skill, and it’s guaranteed to impress!

You will need:

A wine glass

Wine, preferably red (only because it looks better)

A candle, preferably a tealight

A plate

If you’re feeling especially dexterous, you can try to flip over the plate once the glass is full!



