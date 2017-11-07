Challenge your friends to flip a bill upside down without turning it over

Any trick involving money is bound to turn heads at the bar — and this is a good one.

Take a dollar bill in any amount (we prefer $20) and challenge your fellow patrons to flip it upside down.

Sounds simple, right? Here’s the catch: they can’t turn over the bill.

If they need a hint, tell them the trick can be accomplished by folding the bill in a specific way.

Can they figure it out? And, more importantly, will they give the money back to you when they’re done?



