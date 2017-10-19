She wows everyone at the bar by turning the coin triangle into a circle with only 4 moves

A good coin trick is bound to draw a crowd at the bar. This is one of our favorites.

You’ll need six coins to do this trick. Use them to make a triangle — three coins at the bottom, two in the middle, one at the top.

Challenge your friends and fellow patrons to turn the triangle into a circle.

The rules are simple:

You can only use four moves.



Any time you move a coin, it needs to touch two different coins.

Can you figure out what to do? Can your friends?