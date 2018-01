Here’s another wine glass-based bar trick that’s sure to dazzle everyone at your next get-together.

Can you balance that wine glass on a single piece of paper? Sure — but you need to know exactly what to do!





All you’ll need is a wine glass, a piece of paper, and two beer glasses. Cheers!

