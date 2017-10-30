You’re doing it wrong: air drying your hair is actually causing more damage than using a hair dryer

If you think you’re saving your hair from the damaging effects of heat by not using a hair dryer, think again.

Apparently, using a little heat is actually better for your locks than air drying.

The longer your hair is wet, the more the hair follicles swell. When this happens, the outer protective layer opens up, which can cause damage to the weaker, internal parts of the strand, leading to real damage.

Science YouTuber Nick Uhas explains the science and the best way to dry your hair.



