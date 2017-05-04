Always have trouble finding the perfect foundation shade? There’s an app for that, and it’ll make you a custom shade

Finding the perfect foundation shade is difficult enough when you are in the store and can swatch everything. How can you even begin to find a match while shopping online when the color you see might be distorted by your computer screen?

Enter the MatchCo app, which uses your phone’s camera to scan your skin in multiple places and determine your exact skin tone. From that, the company creates a custom foundation shade that matches your skin perfectly. Forget all the matching technology that cosmetic companies advertise and go for the real thing: a perfect match, custom foundation.





Watch to see how good the match is and how the makeup wears throughout the day. Her review of the match might surprise you.