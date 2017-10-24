“Blood liner” is the newest internet makeup trend, and it’s gory as can be

If you’ve ever wanted to cover yourself in blood, Halloween is definitely the best time to get away with doing it. For these fashion-forward makeup artists, however, simply painting their faces red wasn’t going to cut it.

The artistically inclined shared their best gory makeup looks on Twitter, and they’re wicked — in a good way.

Artists created the illusion of blood dripping from their eyes and lined their peepers with crimson red wings. Along with purposefully pale skin, dark lips and smoky eyes, the effect is rather horrifying, and some looks are definitely more graphic than others. Can you say skills?





Blood drip liner

💉💉💉@JeffreeStar Weirdo and Unicorn Blood liquid lipsticks

Tutorial is on my channel!https://t.co/lPMVd6cE16 pic.twitter.com/ZEtqeTpeEZ — Betty-Jean Meyer (@bettyjeanmeower) October 21, 2017

REALY SHITTY PIC OF SOME BLOOD LINER LOL pic.twitter.com/OJ4AeNtnSL — Ray (@foliearhianna) October 12, 2017

Splattered blood illusion on the eyes.. 🗣SKILLS https://t.co/1qimVGxenl — KATANA (@TheeHeartthrob) October 18, 2017

hey you! 🙋🏼 you're just my blood type 😏🦇✨ pic.twitter.com/OQ2zuk2WMo — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) October 17, 2017

Designer blood liner. Androgyny and beauty killer pallete. And butt naked lipstick with star power in the center 😘 pic.twitter.com/ySC3NvUchw — Carmen Ling💮 (@CarmenLingMUA) October 13, 2017

October 1st duh! 🕸🕷 @KATVONDbeauty chimp liquid lip blood @ABHcosmetics moder ren & brows dip brow @wetnwildbeauty liner pic.twitter.com/jXvgRpU6Yr — Desiree Baca (@Des_Ray1) October 1, 2017

This user issued a challenge: “Halloween drinking game: take a shot every time someone has blood dripping from their eyes.” They might want to rethink this, however, because by the look of things, eyes dripping blood may be all we see on the 31st.

Halloween drinking game: take a shot every time someone has blood dripping from their eyes — red witch (@_hoodlums) October 22, 2017

Bloody makeup is just the latest craze to take over the Halloween season, joining classics like mermaid scales, Pennywise from “It” and sugar skulls.

With the spooky holiday only a week away, you’ll have to practice steadying your hand if you want to perfect this look.