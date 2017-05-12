Don’t throw that banana peel away — it can shrink your pores

This might be the easiest DIY mask we have ever seen.

The next time you have a banana, don’t throw away that peel! You can use it to make a mask that your skin will love.

Oftentimes, most of the vitamins contented in fruits and veggies are in or near the skin. That’s the case with bananas, too. The inside of the skin is packed full of vitamins, so you definitely don’t want to toss the peeling away. Instead, rub it on your face so your skin can soak up all that goodness.





She shows us exactly how to make this mask that will shrink your oversize pores. (The inside of a banana skin has tons of vitamins that will help your pores shrink.)

Here’s everything you’ll need: