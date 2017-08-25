The secret is out — she reveals the real reason why moms cut their hair so short

Disclaimer: When Tyson and I decided to make a video about mom haircuts, we thought it would be funny for me to wear a bald cap. That’s mostly because Tyson’s bald; he shaves his head.

But after we finished filming, we realized it may be insensitive to people who have legitimate problems. It could be off-putting, and that wasn’t our intention. We were just trying to be funny.

Now, on to the video!

Why do so many moms have efficiency haircuts? Because they’re a step closer to being bald. And every mom secretly wants to be bald.





That’s because hair is more work. The longer your hair, the more you have to do with it.

RELATED: You’re a mom — you should be allowed to wear whatever you want

So, I’m ready for baldness to become socially acceptable. We’re not there yet. But moms are ready. They want it.

It’s all about efficiency. That’s a horrible word to describe a haircut, but I don’t care. I’m a machine. I’ve got things to do. And I can’t waste any time worrying about my hair.

More of Elissa the Mom’s musings

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!