Eyeliner will become your makeup must-have, thanks to this genius trick

If your goal for putting on makeup is to enhance your features but still maintain a natural look, you’ll love this eyeliner hack.

By working with the specific shape of your eye, your liner can make your eyes look bigger. You might be even happy with the way your makeup looks with just liner, enabling you to eliminate shadow or mascara or both. Think of all the time you could save!

When she first draws the line, it does look a little extreme, but stick with it and you’ll see how natural it can look.





Because she works with the eye shape, the eye with more liner actually looks more natural than the one with less.