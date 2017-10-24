Relive the best festive fall looks from Melania Trump: the first lady of fashion

Melania Trump has been a leading name in the fashion world since before her last name was “Trump.” She’s been on the cover of Vogue, New York Magazine and In Style and modeled in fashion capitals of the world such as Paris and Milan. As such an accomplished model, it’s obvious that Melania’s style will be world-class. Here are some of our favorite fall looks from the first lady.

In this photo from October 13, the first lady steps out in a short Burberry Trench and Marc Jacobs sunglasses. It’s a casual but sleek look that worked wonders for her trip to the U.S. Secret Service training site.





In late September, Melania gardened with the Boys & Girls Clubs of DC at the White House looking stunning in this plaid number. Even while channeling her inner-lumberjack, Melania wears a pretty price tag, her shirt is actually by Balmain, and rings in at over $1,300.

This 2011 photo, taken at Central Park, is a bit old but it shows Melania wearing one of her classic pieces: a sleek black peacoat. This piece has a frilled bottom and the first lady has since switched to a straight piece.

This picture from October 4th shows the first lady wearing a long, black coat. She seems to know that she looks wonderful in black and when she walked away, photographers caught a picture of her bare calf.

In this photo from September, the first lady stays simple, yet elegant, wearing a simple Ralph Lauren jacket and Chanel flats.