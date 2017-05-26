Her little makeup trick is a lifesaver for women who never have enough time in the mornings

I have two young children, which means that every morning is a struggle. In addition to getting my kids ready for school, I have to make myself look presentable enough to leave the house.

I recently started doing something cool with my makeup, and I wanted to share it with all of you, because it totally changed my world.

Start with a primer, which fills in your pores and makes the rest of your makeup go on smoothly.





Then, use your concealer to:

Draw big triangles under your eyes

Dab other problem areas

Pat the concealer with a brush, then allow the makeup to “bake” while you do something else. (I usually dry my hair.) “Baking” happens when the heat from your face sets the makeup.

Once your concealer is thoroughly baked, blend it, then finish the rest of your makeup.

You’ll be amazed at how fresh and natural this makes you look, no matter how tired you feel in the mornings!