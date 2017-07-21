Even if your nail polish is as thick as glue, don’t throw out that bottle — you can still save it with this hack

If you’ve been told that your nail polish is too old to use, you’ve probably throw out some bottles that could have been saved.

Turns out, the belief that nail polish “goes bad” is not true. Nail polish doesn’t ever expire, but it can get thick and gooey. This happens when your polish is exposed to air because some important chemicals evaporate. So all you have to do to refurbish your polish bottles is to add those chemicals back in.

Nail polish thinner is a product you can buy to add all those necessary ingredients back.

Watch to see what a difference it makes.