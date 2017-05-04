Beauty

If you’re ever desperate for a DIY face mask, look no further than your kitty litter

Would you put kitty litter on your face? Apparently, it is actually good for your skin because it’s made of clay.

If you’ve never done a clay mask before, they are great for drawing out oil and toxins. Mixed with water, a little honey, and essential oils, clay kitty litter makes for a pretty decent mask. Plus, the texture provides some extra exfoliation.

Be sure to make sure you use kitty litter without any additives, so you’re just getting the clay.


Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1/2 cup pure kitty litter
  • 1-2 tbsp water
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • Essential oil

Watch this hilarious video to see exactly what happens when you put kitty litter onto your face. One of the hosts makes a good point when he says, “Why do you need a spa when you have kitty litter?”

