If you’re lazy about skin care, you need this miracle product that really does it all

If you’re lazy about skin care, we have found a holy grail product that will make your days much easier.

Called an all-over lotion, it can be used as a cleanser, exfoliator, lip scrub, foot cream, moisturizer, and even an overnight mask. Can you imagine only having to reach for one thing in the mornings?

Here’s are just some of the ways you can use it:

  • exfoliator
  • cleanser
  • facial moisturizer

  • foot cream
  • hand cream
  • lip scrub
  • sleeping mask
