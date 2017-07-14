If you’re over 35, it’s time to change the way you apply concealer

No one likes showing off dark under-eye circles and wrinkles. Concealer is a miracle when it comes to covering those but, like most things, there’s a right way and wrong way to do it. And if you use the wrong techniques, you could end up with a cakey mess that actually draws more attention to that area.

As our skin ages, the under-eye area dries out faster than other areas because it doesn’t have any oil glands. It’s important to keep this in mind when applying concealer.

To avoid caking, you need to update your concealer routine. Using the right products will allow you to use less makeup overall, which will help prevent it from showing off your wrinkles. She recommends starting with a corrector that will cover any dark circles with just one layer, then adding a single layer of a lightweight concealer.

Maybe the biggest differentiator between her suggestions and the baking routines encouraged by younger beauty bloggers is the use of powder. She recommends using only a tiny bit of powder and applying it with a smaller brush. Fine powder will only settle into wrinkles, which you want to avoid if you’re over 35.

Watch to see all her tips, including great skincare advice that will help eliminate showing off fine lines from the get-go.