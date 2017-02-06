Impress your friends with this trendy marble manicure

This is probably the most chic mani you can do yourself. The look of marble is so popular these days, showing up on anything from coffee tables to notebooks. Now, your nails can be just as on-trend.

YouTuber NailsByCambria shows us exactly how to get the look at home. It definitely requires a little extra work, but think of it as like creating a work of art.

You’ll be so proud when you get done, and your friends will be so impressed by your trendy nails.





Here’s what you’ll need: