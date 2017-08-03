Is mascara primer really worth the effort?

Mascara primer is like a base coat for your lashes. It’s supposed to add extra volume and length, giving an extra boost to your regular mascara. But is it really worth the extra money and effort?

YouTuber Everyday Starlet spends a week testing a different last primer each day.

Putting on an extra coat and waiting for it to dry does take an extra minute, which could be a big deal if you’re short on time. On the other hand, if it makes a big difference in the way your lashes look, that extra few seconds could really be worth it.





What does she find after testing four different kinds? Most of them don’t make a huge difference.

Watch to hear her first impressions and end-of-day thoughts for each.