If you don’t want to treat yourself to food this Christmas, stock up on these makeup deals instead.

The holiday season is one of the best times to buy makeup for yourself or as a gift. Many brands sell limited-edition holiday gift sets, which are great because they’re easy to pick up and wrap, but the real deal is the value. Some of the sets would cost twice what they’re charging if you bought the pieces separately.


These sets are a great way to try new products from your favorite brands with less risk.

Beauty vlogger Tati shares which sets have the best products. She swatches everything so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting. And who better to find the best products for the best price than a beauty guru?

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
