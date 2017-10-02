Need to update your makeup brushes? We found a whole set for just 85 cents a brush

Having quality makeup brushes is essential to good makeup technique, but spending money on them is less exciting than buying a new eye shadow.

Luckily, Amazon has us covered with a best-selling set for less than $12. Beauty vlogger Drugstore Maven reviews each brush in the set, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

She shows exactly what to do with each brush and offers some helpful tips for what to look for in a brush set.





The whole package goes for $11.99 on Amazon and contains 14 brushes. Each brush costs less than a dollar!