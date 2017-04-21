Never sleep on this type of pillowcase

If there are cotton pillowcases on your bed, you may want to get rid of them.

Skincare experts say that sleeping on a cotton pillowcase could cause wrinkles and add years to your face.

Consider swapping your cotton pillowcases for ones made of silk. This material cuts down on friction against the face, reducing wrinkles, hair frizz, and skin irritation.

For what it’s worth, sleeping face down could also cause wrinkles. Sleep on your back if you can.



