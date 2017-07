Ever feel intimidated by those beauty bloggers with their perfect makeup? How do they even put on makeup while looking at a camera, much less make it look amazing?

This vlogger has a different idea โ€” a video about what putting on makeup is like for the rest of us.

RELATED:ย No time for makeup? This routine will have you looking beautiful in just 2 minutes

She reveals how long it’s been since she washed her brushes and talks about the pressure of buying from makeup counters. And itโ€™s hilarious.