She makes this adorable watermelon mani look easy to DIY

If it’s as easy as she makes it look to get this adorable watermelon mani, count us in.

It’s always fun to have a little bit of summer to look at throughout the day, and this watermelon manicure seems like the perfect way to achieve that. When she breaks the design down into shapes, it doesn’t seem so hard to do. (But then again, she never shows her non-dominant hand.)

RELATED: These tie-dye flower nails are so easy to DIY, yet are guaranteed to impress

Either way, it’s a fun summer activity to try.





Here’s what you’ll need: