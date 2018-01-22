Menu
Newest hair campaign features woman in a hijab, and people have opinions
Is your cosmetics collection taking over your bathroom?

Counter space is precious in any bathroom, but especially if it’s a small room. These 13 hacks will keep your counters clutter-free and take some of the stress out of your morning routine.


Many of the storage solutions use things you probably have around your house already, like vases and cake stands. A magazine holder is the perfect size for tall bottles of hair product. If you need a vanity, a cheap desk from IKEA provides the perfect solution.

Watch to see all the creative hacks and enjoy your reorganized bathroom.

