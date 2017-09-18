She shares the lowdown on the best Korean beauty products

Korean beauty products are trendy in the U.S. these days, and for good reason — they really work.

This video shows some of the best products out there to help you get started with Korean beauty. Of course, there’s a whole world of treatments to explore, but these will give you a good start.

RELATED: This Korean beauty routine will transform your skin in just one week. The catch? It has 10 steps

The overnight breakout treatments look beyond amazing. Plus, she shares a wine-based skin treatment that is super easy to add to your routine.



