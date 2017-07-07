She uses fibers from a cotton ball to make her lashes thicker

Apparently, the fibers from a cotton ball can give you longer lashes.

If you’ve ever had a fuzzy piece of lint randomly stuck to your eyelashes, you know those things can really hold on. Beauty YouTuber xoJahtna says we should use that concept to our advantage. The fibers stick to the lashes and mascara locks them in place.

RELATED: All out of powder in your makeup bag? Reach for this kitchen staple instead

She also shares some other unique hacks like putting mustard oil on your belly button to prevent chapped lips. Sounds crazy, but she explains why it works.



