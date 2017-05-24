Skip shaving your legs this summer with this easy DIY sugar wax

Sugar wax is a natural way to remove hair, and it’s not hard to do at home.

The recipe is easy to throw together in a few minutes. Let it cook for around 10 minutes and cool for 20, and then you’ll be ready to wax your legs.

Over time, sugaring will cause hair to grow back thinner and softer which is an added bonus.

Watch to see exactly how to easy it is to get long-lasting hair removal.





She offers some tips:

exfoliate first

be careful not to burn yourself

hold your skin taut to prevent bruising

apply aloe vera gel after pulling off the strips, or if you accidentally burn yourself

Here’s what you’ll need: