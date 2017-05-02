Swap your most expensive skin care product for this natural DIY version that’s better for both your skin and your wallet

Eye cream is probably the most expensive things in your makeup drawer. How amazing would it be if you could make it at home? Think of all the money you would save!

Even though that stuff seems to last forever, it’s always nice to save cash wherever you can. Plus, this eye cream is all natural, so it is better at feeding your skin nutrients in addition to the moisture your eyes need.

You will need to purchase a few ingredients, but they can come in handy if you make other moisturizers in the future.





Here’s what you’ll need:

opaque glass cosmetic jar

stir stick

1 1/2 tsp pure aloe vera gel

1/2 tsp vitamin E cream

10 drops licorice extract drops

10 drops green tea extract

Watch to find out exactly how to make it and to learn more about the amazing benefits of these ingredients.

As a bonus, storing the cream in the refrigerator will provide instant results because the cool temperature will cause the blood vessels to constrict, which will reduce your undereye bags.