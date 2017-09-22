The eyes may be the window to the soul, but the lips are the key to personality

Apparently, the shape of your lips tells a lot about your personality. Sounds crazy, but Cosmopolitan put it to the test, and the results are definitely intriguing.

Large, puffy lips point to a nurturing personality, while thin lips show you’re okay with being alone or in a relationship. If your lips are not too thick or too thin, your personality is said to be even-keeled.

Read more on Cosmopolitan to find out exactly what your lips say about you. And be wary of what happens when you unnaturally increase your lip size.



