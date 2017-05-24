This 2-ingredient mask is magic at getting blackheads out, but you’ll never guess why

These two ingredients pair perfectly together for a mask that works wonders at removing blackheads.

One is activated charcoal, which pulls out and absorbs toxins. The second is an ingredient you’ll never guess.

You know how sticky those blackhead strips from the store can be? (They have to pull the clogs out of your pores, after all.) You’ll find the mystery ingredient in your kids’ supply bucket: school glue. That’s right, it sticks and dries on your face until you peel it off — along with all your blackheads.





Would you try this crazy mask?