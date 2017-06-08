This beauty routine will transform your skin in just one week. The catch? It has 10 steps

Ten steps seem like a ton, but if those 10 steps could give you perfect skin, would you stick with them?

This video from Boldly follows two girls as they try this Koeran beauty routine for a week. Watch to see if they think it’s worth it.

Here are the 10 steps:

Makeup remover

Oil-based cleanser

Water-based cleanser

Exfoliant



Toner

Essence

Serum

Eye cream

Moisturizer

Sheet mask or peel-off mask

Sunscreen

If nothing else, watching this will inspire you to step up your skincare routine just a little.