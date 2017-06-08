This beauty routine will transform your skin in just one week. The catch? It has 10 steps

Ten steps seem like a ton, but if those 10 steps could give you perfect skin, would you stick with them?
RELATED: We all know wine is good for your heart — apparently, it’s good for your skin, too
This video from Boldly follows two girls as they try this Koeran beauty routine for a week. Watch to see if they think it’s worth it.
Here are the 10 steps:
- Makeup remover
- Oil-based cleanser
- Water-based cleanser
- Exfoliant
- Toner
- Essence
- Serum
- Eye cream
- Moisturizer
- Sheet mask or peel-off mask
- Sunscreen
If nothing else, watching this will inspire you to step up your skincare routine just a little.