This beauty routine will transform your skin in just one week. The catch? It has 10 steps

Ten steps seem like a ton, but if those 10 steps could give you perfect skin, would you stick with them?

This video from Boldly follows two girls as they try this Koeran beauty routine for a week. Watch to see if they think it’s worth it.

Here are the 10 steps:

  • Makeup remover
  • Oil-based cleanser
  • Water-based cleanser
  • Exfoliant

  • Toner
  • Essence
  • Serum
  • Eye cream
  • Moisturizer
  • Sheet mask or peel-off mask
  • Sunscreen

If nothing else, watching this will inspire you to step up your skincare routine just a little.

