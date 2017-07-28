This is the very best foundation you can buy for less than $10

Beauty shopping on a budget can be challenging — juggling wishlist products with basic necessities to get everything you need within a certain dollar amount.

This foundation may help ease your pain: it’s less than $7 and works better than some designer brands.

Everyone has a favorite makeup item they can’t live without. But it’s hard to argue that a good foundation isn’t necessary.

If you love spending your money on mascara or lip gloss, pick up this foundation for cheap, and still get your favorite cult classics and stay within your budget.



