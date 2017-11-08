Twitter user shares life hack for false eyelashes, and women everywhere are shook

False eyelashes are both expensive and easy to lose, but this simple hack solves both those problems — and it’s so simple, you’ll wish you’d thought of it first.
Twitter user Dani (@daniellehaighx) posted her genius method of using re-purposed candy containers to keep store lashes and keep them from getting lost or destroyed in handbags. Women everywhere rejoiced.
She tweeted, “False eyelashes always getting wrecked shoving them in ur bag?? Go treat urself to a kinder egg ur welcome ladies x.”
Of course, Dani’s suggestion of using empty Kinder Egg containers isn’t as useful for American makeup lovers — the toy-filled candy has been banned in the United States since the 1930s for being a choking hazard. But hey, where there’s a will there’s a way — and if reports are true, they may be available in America sooner than you think.
Time to say a prayer for all the lost fake eyelashes, and then add this smart idea to your toolkit.