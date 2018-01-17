When it comes to skincare, the hardcore product junkies do not mess around. And they especially don’t take lightly to the uninitiated taking advantage of their expensive merchandise.





“Do all my skin care addicts wanna hear a thing that happened to me recently that is a NIGHTMARE and i can’t stop thinking about it,” she tweeted. She recalled attempting to go to sleep, before noticing that her roommate smelled like “Good Genes,” a premium lactic acid treatment worth over $100 in her collection. She confirmed that he had indeed been using her “hella expensive” products, but allowed him to continue on the condition that he used it “incredibly sparingly.” Later on she discovered her roommate smelling like Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, which retails for $80 an ounce. Again, @jawnita, simply reminded her roommate of the price and told him to only use a “little bit.”

and so i also notice that some other days he's smelling like drunk elephant c-serum which is also cool because i'm tryna help him at this point and i remind him it's hella expensive & he promises he's using just a little bit — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 15, 2018

But then, the true horror was revealed. “And then last week in the morning he’s getting ready and i see him pull out the drunk elephant c-serum,” she wrote, “and douse THREE HUGE PUMPS INTO HIS HAND.”

“I CAN STILL SEE IT SQUIRTING OUT IN SLOW MOTION. I CLEARLY SCREAMED,” she added.

like "DOG WHAT U DOING" and he's like "i like to put it on my neck and hands" and i'm like ahhhhhhhhh and the psycho theme song is playing in my mind — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 15, 2018

Like @jawnita, riveted readers were also “haunted” by the over usage of the pricey products.

“This honestly gave me heart palpitations,” tweeted one user.

This honestly gave me heart palpitations https://t.co/MYKNqWpCUA — lil baby (@Nine_Peak) January 15, 2018

Another added, “This is scarier than any horror movie.”

This is scarier than any horror movie https://t.co/tcK31fKOpm — Natasha Simons (@ndotsimons) January 16, 2018

“Has he bought you a replacement yet????” asked a concerned skincare fan.

He has been out of town since that day which is the only reason he is still alive… — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 15, 2018

According to the distraught roommate, however, the only reason her roomie “is still alive” is because he went out of town. Considering the rage he’s set to come home to, it was obviously the sensible thing to be as far away as possible.

I would have lost my shit pic.twitter.com/xkfwEQLuuc — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) January 15, 2018

He’s gonna have a lot of explaining to do when he gets home, that’s for sure.