Beauty

You need to add this hand mask to your DIY spa day

Article will continue after advertisement

Sure, we are all concerned with preventing wrinkles on our faces, but how often do you think about pampering your hands? They need love, too — hands can definitely reveal your age if you don’t keep up with proper moisturizer.

The next time you do a DIY facial, add this hand mask to your routine, too. The mixture is similar to a face mask, but is a little stronger to tackle the thicker skin on your hands. Honey provides antioxidants and moisture, while cinnamon increases collagen production and baking soda exfoliates.

RELATED: If you’re ever desperate for a DIY face mask, look no further than your kitty litter


For an extra bonus, wrap your hands in plastic wrap while you have the mask on. It might be a little uncomfortable, but the heat from your body will really push the mask into your skin.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 1 heaping tsp baking soda

Feel free to use a kitchen spoon to measure — the proportions don’t need to be exact.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement