7 quotes to give you some much-needed motivation
Running a little behind with your holiday cooking? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Watch our short video that shows you how to make the cake that’ll blow your in-laws’ socks clean off. People will be finding room in their bellies for this delicious apple cake.


What you’ll need:

  • 3 eggs
  • 3 apples (You’re going to peel, chop and dice them)
  • 3 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • Confectioners sugar
  • 1 cup of canola oil

Let’s learn to make it:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to about 350°

Step 2: Get a large bowl and mix together your sugar, eggs, vanilla and canola oil.

Step 3: Grab another bowl, add your flour, salt and baking powder. Mix it all together.

Step 4: Mix together both bowls of ingredients. (Mix it nice and slow, make sure you everything is well blended together.)

Step 5: Stir in your peeled and chopped apples. Make sure your batter is well mixed. Let it sit for a minute.

Step 6: Grab your Bundt pan, or any kind of oven-safe pan (we prefer the Bundt for aesthetics and being able to perfectly separate the slices), and add some oil or shortening to the inside. Then, add a few pinches of flour. This will help the cake come out easier and not stick to the pan after it’s cooked. After you’re done, add your cake batter.

Step 7: Bake for 55-60 minutes. TIP: You will know your cake is starting to finish if you stick a fork in and the fork comes out clean. The cake will need a bit more time if the fork comes out with batter on it.

Step 8: Remove the pan from the oven andd run a butter knife along the edges to separate the cake. Flip over, add some confectioners sugar and…

ENJOY YOUR DELICIOUS APPLE CAKE!

Marc August
Marc August is a producer with over 10 years experience. He attended the Savannah College of Art and Design. We’ve heard that he plans on capturing either the legendary Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. He’s not picky.  A Yeti would also be cool.
"Now I will carry him": Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here's when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won't name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

