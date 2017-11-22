Running a little behind with your holiday cooking? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Watch our short video that shows you how to make the cake that'll blow your in-laws' socks clean off. People will be finding room in their bellies for this delicious apple cake.





What you’ll need:

3 eggs

3 apples (You’re going to peel, chop and dice them)

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 cups of sugar

Confectioners sugar

1 cup of canola oil

Let’s learn to make it:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to about 350°

Step 2: Get a large bowl and mix together your sugar, eggs, vanilla and canola oil.

Step 3: Grab another bowl, add your flour, salt and baking powder. Mix it all together.

Step 4: Mix together both bowls of ingredients. (Mix it nice and slow, make sure you everything is well blended together.)

Step 5: Stir in your peeled and chopped apples. Make sure your batter is well mixed. Let it sit for a minute.

Step 6: Grab your Bundt pan, or any kind of oven-safe pan (we prefer the Bundt for aesthetics and being able to perfectly separate the slices), and add some oil or shortening to the inside. Then, add a few pinches of flour. This will help the cake come out easier and not stick to the pan after it’s cooked. After you’re done, add your cake batter.

Step 7: Bake for 55-60 minutes. TIP: You will know your cake is starting to finish if you stick a fork in and the fork comes out clean. The cake will need a bit more time if the fork comes out with batter on it.

Step 8: Remove the pan from the oven andd run a butter knife along the edges to separate the cake. Flip over, add some confectioners sugar and…

ENJOY YOUR DELICIOUS APPLE CAKE!