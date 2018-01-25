Menu
Believe it or not, you can make these adorable canisters out of food jars. Before you ditch them next time, imagine what they could become.


It doesn’t take a lot of effort to make the transformation happen either. After you wash the jar and scrape off the label, all you need to do is paint the lid and glue a knob to the top.

As much as we love Mason jar projects or finding jars at the dollar store, nothing beats free!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • glass jar
  • acrylic paint or spray paint
  • hot glue gun
  • cabinet knobs
