Don’t throw away those eggshells — you can use them to fertilize your garden

Eggshells have vital nutrients like nitrogen and calcium that make them perfect for adding to your garden. They also keep away some insects like beetles and slugs.

So if your plants are getting eaten alive by these bugs, it might be time to throw some eggshells out.

Crush them first; either use a blender or pack them into a Ziploc and pound with your foot or a rolling pin.

