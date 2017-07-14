Dr. Oz invites kid genius Anson Wong to appear on his show

Kid genius Anson Wong is still beaming after a trip to visit Dr. Mehmet Oz on the set of his show.

Anson, 5, of Atlanta, was thrilled to meet Dr. Oz and tape an upcoming episode of the show, which is set to air on July 25.

About Anson Wong

Since infancy, Anson has demonstrated an impressive ability to absorb new information with ease. Videos shared by his mom online show him reading at just 17 months old.

Anson went viral last year when he started chatting with a medical school student in an Atlanta grocery store, sharing his knowledge about the immune system.





His parents say he’s voracious when it comes to learning, and they do what they can to stoke that curiosity.

“I’ve always encouraged him to ask questions. I always ask him, ‘Do you have any questions for Daddy?'” dad Angelo Wong told Rare. “When he asks questions, I don’t give him the baby answer.”

Now, Anson stars in his own Rare series, Anson’s Answers, where he teaches others about subjects ranging from the solar system to microbiology.

Anson visits Dr. Oz

Impressed by Anson’s knowledge of the human body, “The Dr. Oz Show” flew Anson from Atlanta to New York City to tape an episode about the gut.

Photos show Anson getting a tour of the airplane’s cockpit before setting off on his adventure.

Once in New York, he got to experience the life of a TV personality, up to and including getting his hair and makeup done.

After a little bit of practice, Anson was ready for his big debut. In front of a live audience and big cameras, Anson chatted with Dr. Oz about digestion and even helped him concoct a turmeric lemonade designed to maintain a healthy gut.

You can watch Anson’s on “The Dr. Oz Show” on July 25. Check your local listings to find out when and where to watch in your area.